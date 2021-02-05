In Iowa, there were 810 additional cases of COVID-19 reported between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday, bringing the total to 323,323.
The state reported 34 new deaths, raising the total to 5,067.
In Wisconsin, there were 1,266 new cases reported Friday, pushing the total to 548,221.
There were 28 additional related deaths recorded, so the state count moved to 6,020.
In Illinois, there were 3,660 new cases reported Friday, along with 83 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 1,141,219 cases and 19,526 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)