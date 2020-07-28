In Iowa, there were 253 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the total of positive cases to 42,738.
Nine additional related deaths were reported statewide in the 24-hour span, moving the toll to 838.
In Wisconsin, another 762 new cases were reported today. The state's total was 50,179.
There were 13 related deaths reported today, so that toll stood at 906.
In Illinois, there were 1,076 new confirmed cases and 30 additional confirmed deaths reported today.
The state's total stood at 173,731 cases, including 7,446 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)