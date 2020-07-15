Fifteen additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 1,027 as of 11 a.m. today.
The county reported an increase of 172 tests during the 24-hour period, reaching a positivity rate for that period of 8.7%. A total of 15,689 tests have been completed as of 11 a.m. today.
No additional related deaths were reported during the time period. The county's total remains at 23.
Jones County saw cases rise by three to 77, during the 24-hour span. Clayton County had one additional case, for a total of 51. Jackson County remained the same with 72, and Delaware County declined one to 57, which sometimes happens when a case is initially reported to another county.
Statewide, Iowa reported 204 additional confirmed cases and three additional deaths, for totals of 36,036 and 759, respectively.