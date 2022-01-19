Manchester hospital requiring visitors to wear surgical masks Telegraph Herald Jan 19, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester hospital is requiring that patients, visitors and staff wear surgical masks amid an upswing in COVID-19 cases locally.Surgical masks will be required at Regional Medical Center and its clinics effective as of Tuesday, Jan. 18, an online announcement states.Masks will be available to those entering Regional Medical Center facilities. Those wearing a cloth mask will be asked to replace it with a surgical mask. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Coronavirus Manchester-iowa Delaware-county-iowa Recommended for you Trending Today Trending Today