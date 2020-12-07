Dubuque County and Clayton County each reported one additional COVID-19- related death between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today. The death tolls moved to 101 in Dubuque County and 11 in Clayton County.
Dubuque County reported 29 additional cases of COVID-19 in that time frame, increasing the county’s total to 9,664. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was at 14%.
Jones County reported 12 additional cases in the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 2,411. The county’s related death toll remained at 19.
Jackson County reported five cases, giving the county a total to 1,548. Deaths remained at 17.
Clayton County reported nine cases, for a total of 1,199. Delaware County reported eight cases for a total of 1,501, and its death toll remained at 22.
Iowa continues to report on outbreaks at nine facilities in this five-county region. The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 21 cases
ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 17 cases
Dubuque Specialty Care -- 73 cases
Bethany Home in Dubuque -- five cases
CLAYTON COUNTY
Great River Care Center in McGregor -- 39 cases
Guttenberg Care Center -- 47 cases (an increase of one)
DELAWARE COUNTY
Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 85 cases (an increase of three)
JACKSON COUNTY
None
JONES COUNTY
Anamosa Care Center -- 65 cases
Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 70 cases (an increase of one).
Statewide, a total of 915 new cases were confirmed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 244,845.
Iowa’s related death toll rose by 35, to 2,717.