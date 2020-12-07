SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.
Where is COVID in Iowa? (12-07-20)
Dubuque County and Clayton County each reported one additional COVID-19- related death between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today. The death tolls moved to 101 in Dubuque County and 11 in Clayton County. 

Dubuque County reported 29 additional cases of COVID-19 in that time frame, increasing the county’s total to 9,664. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was at 14%.

Jones County reported 12 additional cases in the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 2,411. The county’s related death toll remained at 19.

Jackson County reported five cases, giving the county a total to 1,548. Deaths remained at 17.

Clayton County reported nine cases, for a total of 1,199. Delaware County reported eight cases for a total of 1,501, and its death toll remained at 22.

Iowa continues to report on outbreaks at nine facilities in this five-county region. The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:

DUBUQUE COUNTY

Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 21 cases

ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 17 cases

Dubuque Specialty Care -- 73 cases 

Bethany Home in Dubuque -- five cases

CLAYTON COUNTY

Great River Care Center in McGregor -- 39 cases

Guttenberg Care Center -- 47 cases (an increase of one)

DELAWARE COUNTY

Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 85 cases (an increase of three)

JACKSON COUNTY

None

JONES COUNTY

Anamosa Care Center -- 65 cases

Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 70 cases (an increase of one).

Statewide, a total of 915 new cases were confirmed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 244,845.

Iowa’s related death toll rose by 35, to 2,717.