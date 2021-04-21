More than 32,000 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Wednesday shows that 32,578 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 763 from Tuesday.
The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, 45,139 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 252 from Tuesday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Wednesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,496 who have received at least one dose (increase of 21 from Tuesday); 5,403 fully vaccinated (increase of 86)
- Delaware County residents: 6,541 who have received at least one dose (increase of 26); 5,001 fully vaccinated (increase of 219)
- Jackson County residents: 7,357 who have received at least one dose (increase of 23); 5,455 fully vaccinated (increase of 97)
- Jones County residents: 7,945 who have received at least one dose (increase of 10); 5,770 fully vaccinated (increase of 68)
State public health officials reported today that as of Wednesday, 911,336 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 1,286,818 had received at least one dose so far.