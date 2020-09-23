In Iowa, there were 906 additional cases reported between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 82,115.
Iowa’s related death toll rose by eight, to 1,293.
In Wisconsin, 1,762 new cases were reported Wednesday, pushing the total to 105,932.
There were eight additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,259.
In Illinois, 1,848 new confirmed cases were reported Wednesday, along with 22 additional confirmed deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 279,114 cases and 8,508 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)