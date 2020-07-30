News in your town

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

33 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 1 death in Jackson County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

Dubuque 'Art on the River' exhibit canceled

Potosi Catfish Weekend festival altered due to COVID-19 concerns; parade canceled

Organizers cancel Platteville Dairy Days due to COVID-19 concerns

27 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 11 in Grant County