In Iowa, there were 648 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the total of positive cases to 43,844.
Nine additional related deaths were reported statewide in the 24-hour span, moving the toll to 854.
In Wisconsin, another 1,059 new cases were reported today. The state's total was 52,108.
Eight additional related deaths also were recorded, so that toll stood at 919.
In Illinois, 1,772 new cases and 16 additional related deaths were reported Thursday.
The state’s totals moved to 176,896 cases and 7,478 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)