The State of Iowa reported 83 additional cases of COVID-19 today, increasing the statewide total to 868 cases, a 10% increase overnight.
Clayton and Jones counties each reported one additional COVID-19 case, an adult between the ages of 61 and 80 in Clayton and 18 and 40 years old in Jones, according to a press release. Clayton has four COVID-19 cases total and Jones six.
There were no additional cases reported in Delaware, Dubuque or Jackson counties.
A presumptive case that was previously reported as positive in Pottawattamie County has been determined to be false and was removed from the case count.
An additional eight deaths were reported in the state. The deaths were in Appanoose, Johnson, Polk (with two), Linn, Scott and Washington counties.
The state reports that more than 10% of the Iowa cases are occurring among long-term-care facilities and that more than 40% of all deaths in the state are associated with these outbreaks.