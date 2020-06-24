News in your town

10 news COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 2 more in Jackson County

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

COVID-19 confirmed in 24 more inmates at Dubuque County Jail

24 COVID-19 cases at Dubuque County Jail drives record increase of 35 countywide in 24 hours

COVID-19: Dubuque County surge, new cases in Delaware, Grant, Iowa, Lafayette counties

Dubuque County sheriff predicts more inmate COVID-19 cases, while supervisors back $700,000 jail project

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

In-person inmate visits, other services to resume at Dubuque County Jail

Dubuque County with record 35 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; 399 new cases statewide

COVID-19: 4 more cases in Dubuque, Lafayette counties, 3 in Grant County

Shullsburg announces changes to 4th of July festivities

Dubuque Community Schools reopens playgrounds

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens in Jo Daviess County

Organizers cancel Galena Oktoberfest over COVID-19 concerns

2 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Virtual support groups available for Iowans affected by COVID-19

4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dubuque County, increases in 6 other local counties

Prairie du Chien horse-drawn carriage event canceled for this year

Bloomington fair canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns

New COVID-19 cases reported in Dubuque, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties

Bloomington fair canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns

Prairie du Chien horse-drawn carriage event canceled for this year

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)

No new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; more reported in SW Wisconsin counties

Wahlert suspends baseball season after coach diagnosed with COVID-19

Wahlert suspends baseball season after coach diagnosed with COVID-19

10 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24-hour span; 260 new cases statewide

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)

Ohnward Center postpones youth production

14 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 11 in Grant County; new cases in 6 other local counties

Wahlert graduation postponed due to reports of COVID-19 among families

Lasting effects: Local officials say surge in telehealth likely to last

Dubuque County Jail inmate confirmed to have COVID-19

Elizabeth Community Fair nixed due to COVID-19

Iowa County Fair to be held, with pandemic alterations

TH EXCLUSIVE: Records: Dubuque nursing home with deadly COVID-19 outbreak let symptomatic staff work

Official confirms 12 COVID-19-related deaths at Grant County nursing home

Galena Country Fair canceled due to pandemic

Dubuque County Jail inmate confirmed to have COVID-19