COVID-19 cases surge in Dubuque County, with many cases tied to schools

COVID-19 is surging in Dubuque County, with the daily new-case average over the past week reaching levels not seen in about nine months.
Local officials note that a significant portion of the spread is tied to local schools, with about 40% of cases this month occurring among children.
A total of 370 additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 from Oct. 20 to Wednesday.
The weekly total is easily the highest since the State of Iowa went to once-weekly reporting of county-level data in July, surpassing the 315 cases reported in the week ending on Oct. 13.
That equates to nearly 53 new cases per day over that span. When the state still reported data daily, the last time Dubuque County had more than 50 cases in a single day was in early April and the last time that the county had multiple days of 50 or more cases during one week came in late January.
Children are making up a significant portion of the recent confirmed cases.
Data as of Wednesday showed that 18% of Dubuque County’s positive cases in the past month had been among kids 10 and younger; 9% have been kids 11 to 14; and 12% have been 15- to 18-year-olds.
“It definitely has to do with the schools, too,” said County Health Department Assistant Director Samantha Kloft. “They have definitely had a lot.”
She noted that new cases have trended steadily upward since the local students returned to school in August.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Dubuque Community Schools leaders were reporting 78 active cases among students and 10 among staff.
Earlier this week, district leaders implemented a temporary mask mandate at Sageville Elementary School after the number of cases there exceeded 3% of students and staff, passing the threshold to require masks set by school board members. The school was the first to reach that threshold since it was set by the board earlier this month.
District spokesman Mike Cyze wrote in a message on Wednesday that the masking requirement at Sageville will remain in place at least through parent-teacher conferences today. There is no school scheduled for today or Friday, Oct. 29.
The district’s mask policy allows families to request exemptions for medical, religious or brain health reasons or at the discretion of the superintendent or his designee. Cyze wrote that there were 13 student exemptions at Sageville — about 4% of the student population there. Districtwide, there have been 76 student exemptions, about 0.7% of the district.
Also as of Wednesday afternoon, there were 76 active cases among students in Western Dubuque Community School District and 12 among staff. That was down after an outbreak at Western Dubuque High School two weeks prior prompted a mask mandate for staff and students there.
“That dropped off really dramatically,” said WD Superintendent Rick Colpitts. “Right now, we’re treading water about where we had been. We’re not in a situation where we’re feeling like we were a week and a half or two weeks ago.”
On Wednesday, Holy Family Catholic Schools was reporting 10 active cases among students and none among staff.
UnityPoint Health’s Visiting Nurse Association Director Stacey Killian said that so far, most recent cases among youth have been mild.
“We see a lot of kids with mild cold or allergy symptoms,” she said. “But it depends on the person and their vaccination statuses. Some of them are a little severe.”
Case data for the past week also showed an increase in positive cases among those 30 to 39 years old, who made up 17% of new cases. They made up 11% of new positives from Oct. 13 to 20.
Killian attributed that increase to spread from students to family members. Her agency conducts contact tracing work as Dubuque County’s contracted public health arm.
“It is very common for us to see multiple members from one household,” she said. “When we do the tracing, we stress trying to isolate that positive case to limit the spread to loved ones, but we know transmission is happening there at home.”
Dr. Hendrik Schultz, infectious disease expert and chief medical officer for Medical Associates Clinic & Health Plans, said household spread is unsurprising given that children younger than 12 cannot yet be vaccinated, and a smaller percentage of youth ages 12 through 17 in the county are vaccinated.
“The beginning of cold weather and increased indoor activity usually goes along with increase in respiratory illness,” he wrote in an email. “... Since last year most children stayed at home and had little interaction, we saw less COVID-19 then in this population and they might not have high levels of immunity in this group yet.”
A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel this week recommended emergency use authorization of low doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old.
Both Kloft and Killian said Wednesday that the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team, of which they are both members, meets regularly with county school districts to start planning to roll out those vaccinations to students whose parents want it.
However, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still must approve the usage of that vaccine for children. Then, the Iowa Department of Public Health must provide guidance to county health departments before administration can begin. Kloft said that is expected next week.