A record 136 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque were confirmed between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, as the county's total soared past 6,000.
The 136 new cases pushed the tally to 6,109. The 24-hour total is a new record for either of the 24-hour periods checked daily by the Telegraph Herald -- at 11 a.m. and at 5 p.m. The previous record was 134 cases from 11 a.m. Sept. 23 to 11 a.m. Sept. 24.
Another COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County in the 24-hour period, moving the to-date toll to 63
Elsewhere, 33 additional Clayton County cases were confirmed in the 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. today, while 30 were recorded for Jones County. Delaware County had 23 more, and Jackson County had 17.
Their respective totals stand at 616 for Clayton County, 930 for Delaware County, 820 for Jackson County and 656 for Jones County.
Another related death also was reported in Jackson County, so its total now is four.
With no new deaths, Delaware County remains at 16, Jones County at four and Clayton County at three.
There are seven local long-term-care centers with outbreaks, according to the state.
As of 11 a.m. today, they were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
- Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque -- 57 cases (an increase of nine), with 11 recovered
- MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care -- 35 cases, with 29 recovered (an increase of one)
- Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque -- 20 cases, with 17 recovered
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- eight cases (an increase of one), with one recovered
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- seven cases, with two recovered
DELAWARE COUNTY
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 81 cases, with 61 recovered
- Edgewood Convalescent Home -- five cases, with two recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 2,832 additional cases in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today. Its total stood at 136,126.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 25 to 1,781.