The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Sunday’s developments included:
- One additional COVID-19-related death was confirmed in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. The death toll now stands at 209, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
- Three additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span.
- The state of Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Saturday. The most-recent data stated that, as of Thursday, three residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. Four such residents of Jones County were hospitalized and one such resident of Delaware County was hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton County or Jackson County were hospitalized as of Thursday.
- Walk-in vaccination clinics are regularly scheduled in Dubuque County through Friday, June 25. See the full list of clinics at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 1.7%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 1.6%; Delaware County, 1.5%; Jackson County, 3.2%; and Jones County, 3.5%.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 138 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Sunday, increasing the state’s total to 369,368. The state reported six additional related deaths, raising the total to 6,006.
- As of Sunday, 1,280,975 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa — 51.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- In Wisconsin, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held at the Crawford County Public Health office on Wednesday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.crawfordcountywi.org/health.html or call 608-326-0229.
- The Crawford County Health Department will also be offering vaccination at the following schools on Thursday, May 20: Prairie du Chien Public and Catholic schools; North Crawford; Seneca; and Wauzeka-Steuben. Interested individuals are encouraged to contact their child’s school office to make an appointment.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that a technical issue prevented it from updating data from its disease surveillance system on Sunday. The state had reported 605,926 total cases and 6,958 deaths as of Friday.
- As of Sunday, 2,423,858 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 52.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
- There were 1,248 new COVID-19 cases announced Sunday in Illinois, for a state total of 1,366,268. The state reported 24 additional related deaths, increasing the toll to 22,439.
- Illinois reported that 4,627,011 residents have been fully vaccinated as of Sunday— 45.3% of the state’s population of those 16 and older.