Dubuque County’s sheriff on Monday predicted a coming jump in COVID-19 diagnoses among jail inmates, and county supervisors signaled their intent to back a $700,000 project that could reduce the size of future outbreaks.
On Friday, Sheriff Joe Kennedy announced that an inmate in the Dubuque County jail was confirmed to have the coronavirus. COVID-19 has wreaked havoc in detention facilities around the world, given the close quarters and literally captive populations.
Kennedy on Monday told the county supervisors that testing samples have been taken for all jail staff and inmates, but no results have been received yet.
“We can expect a much higher number than just the one,” Kennedy said.
An outbreak in the jail has been a concern of Kennedy’s and other local law enforcement and legal community leaders since the pandemic started, prompting changes that dramatically reduced the number of inmates in the facility.
Those conditions also drove Kennedy’s proposal in mid-May to take advantage of the lower inmate population — down to about 100 from a typical 190 — to tackle a small part of a previously proposed $25 million renovation. The project would wall off the connection between two floors of the jail’s two existing 49-person cell pods, cutting the capacity of each in half.
Kennedy said Monday that if this project was done, the exposure of the current case would have been lessened.
“It happened in one of our larger housing units, so the (infected) individual was around a larger number of people,” he said. “By dividing this housing unit, it would have helped us absorb that better.”
Kennedy said such a project also would offer the opportunity to restart the county’s home detention program, as the renovation would allow existing staff to more easily monitor the current inmates. That, in turn, would allow them enough time to also monitor people on house arrest — which also would be another way to lower the number of people in jail.
When the county previously had a home-detention program, two full-time employees were hired to run it and it had an annual cost of $221,000, Kennedy said. The renovation project would allow existing staff to perform those duties, meaning that the staffing savings in three and a half years would roughly equal the cost of the project.
The project, as planned, is expected to take eight weeks to complete. But, until Monday, the only supervisor who was firmly behind it was Ann McDonough.
“You’re showing us some ideas in law enforcement that reflect a new way,” she told Kennedy on Monday. “You are also pointing out to us tremendous staff savings and the ability to recruit. I think it’s a good use of county money. I think it’s a good use of county money at this time. These numbers are not cost-prohibitive. We can make this work.”
But Supervisor Jay Wickham said that — since the supervisors spent an hour earlier in the meeting discussing potentially freezing project spending or wage increases — this was not the right time.
“When we’re questioning existing projects, we shouldn’t be looking at new projects,” he said.
Supervisor Dave Baker had asked for more details from Kennedy when the board last discussed the project. The sheriff on Monday answered those to Baker’s satisfaction, leading to his support for moving forward with the project.
“We can do this project without raising taxes, without raising our levy,” Baker said. “Subject to seeing the final details, I’m willing to support this. I think it’s a reasonable proposal to address the immediate needs.”
The proposal is expected to come up for a formal vote during the July 1 supervisors meeting, at which time they will be able to amend the county’s fiscal year 2021 budget to fund the project.
They plan to do so, in part, with $568,000 that the sheriff’s department will have in fund balances left over from fiscal year 2020.
County Budget Director Stella Runde said the department always has similar fund balances provided in the budget by design, but that it is not typical for the dollars to be spent on a new project.