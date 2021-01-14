GALENA, Ill. – The Jo Daviess County Health Department soon will begin registering people in Illinois’ “Phase 1B” vaccination category.
The registration will be completed through an online scheduling system, according to a social media post. A link to the system will appear on jodaviess.org when registration efforts go live.
The post states that county health officials expect the registration process to begin within the next couple of weeks.
The Phase 1B designation in Illinois includes residents ages 65 and older as well as "frontline essential workers." These workers include:
- First responders, including firefighters and law enforcement members.
- Educators, including teachers, principals, student aids and day care workers.
- Food and agriculture workers, including workers in processing plants, veterinary health workers, and livestock services.
- Manufacturing workers, including industrial producers of goods for retail or wholesale.
- Corrections workers and inmates.
- U.S. Postal Service workers.
- Public transit workers, including flight crew members, bus drivers and taxi drivers.
- Grocery store workers.
- Shelter and child care staff.