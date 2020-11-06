In Iowa, 3,393 additional cases were reported between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today. Its total stood at 144,225.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 14 to 1,815.
In Wisconsin, there were 6,141 new cases today, pushing the total to 256,065.
There were 62 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,256.
In Illinois, 10,376 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 97 additional deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 447,491 cases, and its death toll now tops 10,000, reaching 10,030 today.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)