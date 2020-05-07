A new initiative aims to help local employers create safer workplaces during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Safe at Work program helps businesses implement COVID-19 guidance put forth by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Safe at Work is a partnership between Greater Dubuque Development Corp. and Northeast Iowa Community College.
The local entities reported launching the program after employers asked for best practices and a support team to navigate federal and state guidelines.
Employers can call the COVID-19 Business Helpline at 563-588-3350 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or email sbhelpline@nicc.edu for assistance. Companies also can download information and view webinars at greaterdubuque.org/covid19/safe-at-work.