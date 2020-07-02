In Iowa, In Iowa, there were 675 additional cases reported between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today. The state's total sat at 29,965 as of 11 a.m. today.
In Wisconsin, another 539 confirmed cases were reported today, pushing the state's total to 29,738.
Seven more related deaths were reported, so the toll stood at 793.
In Illinois, an additional 869 confirmed cases and 36 related deaths were reported today.
The statewide totals stood at 144,882 cases and 6,987 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)