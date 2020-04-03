PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- City of Prairie du Chien officials have come up with a new voting process amid the COVID-19 pandemic -- the "drive-through election."
Wisconsin's spring election will be held on Tuesday, April 7 -- a date that has remained unchanged despite concerns about holding such an event while people across the country also are trying to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
So Prairie du Chien is turning to a "drive through" model. City voters will be asked to drive to the parking lot of Hoffman Hall, where there will be two lanes: one for Wards 1 to 3, and the other for Wards 4 to 6, according to a press release.
Registration officials then will approach vehicles and ensure that voters are registered or take the steps to get them registered.
Drivers then will head through "drive-through" tents, where two election inspectors will walk them through the process. Drivers then will fill out and insert their ballots into a ballot box held by an election inspector.
Once voting is complete, the drivers then can leave the parking lot without having ever left their vehicles.