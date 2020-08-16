Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- Forty-five additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday. It was the highest total recorded in the TH’s daily 5 p.m. check since the 24-hour period that ended on July 16, when there were 47 cases. As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the county’s total stood at 1,792 — the ninth-highest total of Iowa’s counties. Dubuque County has had the seventh-most completed tests, according to the state data.
- No additional related deaths were reported in the 24-hour span, and 15 people in the county with the coronavirus were hospitalized as of Friday, according to the state data on Saturday. An additional 11 people previously diagnosed with COVID-19 were classified as recovered in the time span. By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 570 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Saturday, an increase of 34 over one day prior.
- With 45 new cases and 359 new tests reported in the county, the 24-hour positivity rate was 12.5%. The county’s to-date rate remained at 8.2%. Over the 14-day period that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday, there were 304 new confirmed cases and 2,301 new tests in the county, equating to a rate of 13.2%.
- Elsewhere, Clayton, Delaware and Jackson counties each reported four new cases during the 24-hour period.
- There remains one long-term-care outbreak in Dubuque County, with three positive cases at Luther Manor Grand Meadows, and one of those recovered. Statewide, there are 29 current outbreaks affecting 910 people, but there are no such outbreaks currently reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
- Statewide, 891 new cases were reported in the 24-hour span that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday, pushing the total to 51,826. Seven more related deaths were reported, so that count moved to 973.
- In Wisconsin, five more cases were reported in Iowa County, according to the state data. Grant County reported four new cases, while Crawford and Lafayette counties both recorded two.
- Iowa County health officials provided a detailed analysis of the recent positive cases there, saying many of them were people who had social contact with other people who did not yet know they had the coronavirus. “We continue to urge everyone to keep social circles small and practice consistency and persistence with social distancing and hygiene,” going on to urge people not to host large gatherings.
- Statewide, 829 additional cases and 13 more related deaths were reported Saturday. That pushed the state’s total to 65,056 cases and 1,038 deaths.
- In Illinois, 1,828 new confirmed cases and five related deaths were reported Saturday. The state tallies rose to 204,519 cases, along with 7,726 deaths.