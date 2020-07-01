SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, there were 346 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, for a total of 29,290.

There were four additional related deaths reported in the same 24-hour period, bringing the state total to 717.

In Wisconsin, another 540 confirmed cases were reported Wednesday, pushing the state's total to 29,199. 

Two more related deaths were reported, so the toll stood at 786. 

In Illinois, an additional 828 confirmed cases and 28 related deaths were reported Wednesday. 

The statewide totals stood at 144,013 cases and 6,951 deaths. 

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Where is COVID in Illinois? (7-1-20)
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Wednesday. 
Where is COVID in Wisconsin? (7-1-20)
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Wednesday. 
Where is COVID in Iowa? (7-1-20)
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of 11 a.m. Wednesday 

