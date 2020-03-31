LANCASTER, Wis. — Municipalities across southwest Wisconsin are experiencing a surge in absentee ballot requests as voters seek to reduce possible exposure to the new coronavirus during the Tuesday, April 7, spring election.
Clerks in southwest Wisconsin said they have managed to keep up with demand after the Wisconsin Elections Commission recently adjusted rules regarding the printing of envelopes and provided them with additional supplies.
“We are strongly encouraging people to vote absentee,” said Lancaster City Clerk and Treasurer David Kurihara. “For the 2016 election, we had 1,100 people vote, and of those 1,100, about 100 were absentee ballots.
“This time we have already processed, I want to say, 450.”
For most voters, the deadline to request an absentee ballot is Thursday, April 2. Municipalities also are permitted, but are not required, to allow voters to vote by absentee ballot in person through Sunday, April 5.
More than 4,800 requests for absentee ballots have been filed in Grant County and 1,400 in Lafayette County as of Monday.
Lafayette County Clerk Carla Jacobson said she initially was concerned that she would run out of materials.
“We are having to start photocopying ballots,” she said.
Grant County Clerk Linda Gephard said she still is fielding requests from municipalities for more ballots and estimates the extra printing expenses will exceed $1,000.
Meanwhile, county staff are hurriedly logging the delivery and receipt of ballots across multiple municipalities.
The City of Shullsburg likewise has experienced a jump in absentee requests — now 200 and counting — said City Clerk and Treasurer Marsha Einsweiler. Normally, the city receives about 50.
Poll workers count ballots by hand, and she believes the materials will have remained out of human contact long enough to ensure that potential coronavirus contamination will have dissipated.
Scientists have determined that the virus can remain viable on surfaces for various durations depending on the material in question — up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two or three days on plastic and stainless steel.
As an extra precaution, Einsweiler also requires in-person absentee voters to use a liquid adhesive when they seal their ballot envelopes at the city’s Townsend Center.
“When they send them back in, I don’t really know if they lick them or not,” she said. “I hope they’ve had enough sense not to.”
Platteville City Clerk Candace Klaas said has received more than 1,300 absentee ballots, well in excess of the 396 the city collected during the 2016 presidential preference spring election.
“We really want people to vote this way,” she said. “This is the safest way — for people to stay home.”
Come Election Day, poll workers will be supplied with masks and gloves and, possibly, gowns.
“We are not holding anything back,” she said. “It’s definitely not a normal election.”