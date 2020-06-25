A second employee at the Dubuque County-owned long-term-care facility has tested positive for COVID-19.
The county announced this morning that the positive result for the employee, whose name was not released, was received Wednesday.
That person last worked at the facility on Saturday and will self-isolate for 14 days, according to a press release.
“Sunnycrest Manor administration has notified residents, residents’ families and employees of the positive test,” the release states.
It notes that COVID-19 testing sample collection started "with hours of the positive test notification" and continues today.
This positive result comes about three weeks after the first one. On June 5, another employee was confirmed to have the coronavirus.
All employees and residents were tested after that case was confirmed, but no other positive results were received.
Sunnycrest manor employees also were tested in May, with no positive cases.
To date, no residents of the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.