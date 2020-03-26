Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque has suspended all entertainment scheduled through May 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release issued Wednesday, the additional precautions are due to recommendations from the Iowa Department of Public Health. That means several previously scheduled shows will be postponed.
Affected events are:
- April 3: Wheelhouse.
- April 4: David Victor, formerly of Boston.
- April 10: Black Stone Cherry.
- April 11: ABBA Revisited.
- April 17: Rob Schneider.
- April 18: Dueling pianos.
- April 24: Morgan Evans.
- April 25: Time Machine.
- May 1: Bob Saget.
Additionally, all Wednesday night Laughing Moon Comedy events are canceled during this period.
New show dates will be announced. Tickets purchased for the postponed shows will be honored for the rescheduled performances. Anyone seeking a refund instead can call 563-663-6462 or email aaronrainey@boydgaming.com.