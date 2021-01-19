In Iowa, there were 955 additional cases reported between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the total to 306,236 as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The state reported eight additional deaths, increasing the toll to 4,332.
In Wisconsin, there were 1,525 new cases Tuesday, pushing the total to 524,402.
There were 42 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,512.
In Illinois, there were 4,318 new cases reported Tuesday, along with 33 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 1,076,532 cases and 18,291 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)