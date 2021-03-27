Seventeen additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 12,665.
The county's death toll remained at 200, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
The state reported four new cases each in both Jackson and Jones counties during the 24-hour period. Their respective totals rose to 2,138 and 2,890.
Three additional cases were reported in Delaware County, increasing the county's total to 1,930.
No additional cases were reported in Clayton County, so the county's total remained at 1,621.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson and Delaware counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 55, 41 and 39.
Statewide, Iowa reported 531 additional COVID-19 cases during the 24-hour span, increasing the state's total to 349,141.
The state reported two additional deaths, increasing the toll to 5,718.