Federal officials have raised Dubuque County's COVID-19 community level to "high" based on the disease's current impact locally.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised the county’s level from medium to high as of Thursday. The county is one of 18 Iowa counties with a high rating.
Six other counties in the Telegraph Herald's 10-county coverage area now are rated as high by the CDC -- Jackson County in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois; and Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin. Clayton, Delaware and Jones counties are rated as medium.
The CDC calculates community levels based on new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people over the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by patients with COVID-19 and total new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.
At a high community level, the CDC recommends:
People wear a mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status
People who are immunocompromised or at high risk wear a mask or respirator, consider avoiding non-essential indoor public activities and have a plan for rapid testing, among other steps
People who have contact with someone at high risk for severe disease consider self-testing before contact and wearing a mask when inside with them
Residents stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters
Residents maintain improved ventilation indoors when possible
People follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine.
