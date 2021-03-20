Eight additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 12,552.
The county's death toll remained at 200, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
There were four new cases reported in Jackson County during the 24-hour period, increasing the total to 2,122.
Two new cases were reported in Clayton County, raising its total to 1,618. One new case was reported in Delaware County, for a total of 1,894.
No new cases were reported in Jones County, so its total remained at 2,877.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 39, 40 and 55.
Statewide, Iowa reported 449 additional cases between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the total to 345,358.
Two new deaths were reported in the state during that 24-hour period, putting the toll at 5,674.