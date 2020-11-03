More than 60% of Dubuque County’s registered voters had already cast election ballots as of 11 a.m. today.
County Auditor Denise Dolan reported that 7,537 voters cast in-person ballots during the first four hours of voting today, and the county as of Monday night had received 34,309 absentee ballots.
The absentee ballot total represented 51.3% of the county’s registered voters. Adding in the ballots cast by 11 a.m., the total turnout had climbed to 62.5% of registered voters.
Dolan said she expects turnout to approach historic highs.
“I think we will get close to 74 or 75% (turnout),” Dolan said. “The high recently was 74% in 2012 and 71.5% in 2016.”
Dolan said elections office staff have reported lines of 30 or more people this morning at some polling places, including in Cascade.
“That bodes well (for a high turnout),” she said. “We still have a ways to go (to reach 74%), but there are also many hours remaining.”
Polls close at 9 p.m. in Iowa.
Dolan said election workers were not mandating the wearing of masks at polling places – even in the city of Dubuque, which has a mask mandate.
“We can’t deny people the right to vote,” Dolan said. “If someone comes (to a polling place) without a mask, we can’t turn them away, based on the directives we’ve received from the secretary of state’s office and the attorney general. We have put up signs asking people to be considerate of poll workers and wear a mask.”
Dolan said she had not heard of any polling place issues as of 11 a.m.