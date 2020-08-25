STOCKTON, Ill. – Two students at Stockton High School have tested positive for COVID-19 days after they returned to school.
Over the weekend, Stockton Community Unit School District was informed by the Jo Daviess County Health Department that the two students were confirmed to have the coronavirus
James Bunting, superintendent of the Stockton school district, said the students attended school on both Thursday and Friday.
In response, the school district mandated remote learning for all students starting Monday and will continue until Sept. 8.
When school was held in-person last week, students were required to wear masks and social distancing was enforced.
Bunting said the school district enacted policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in school, but he added that there are concerns that the students mighthave spread the disease.
“In a situation like this, there’s always that worry,” Bunting said. “The community has had quite a few cases, and we chose to go remote to hopefully slow the spread.”