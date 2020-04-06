The ongoing public health crisis that has devastated local economies also is taking local nonprofits out at the knees at a time when their services are needed most, according to local experts.
As demand for services, particularly food distribution, increases with more area residents out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders from nonprofit organizations are scrambling to stay afloat as revenues decline and health precautions drastically alter the ways in which services can be delivered.
Uncertainty is the biggest enemy, according to Nancy Van Milligen, president and CEO of Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
“I think the biggest challenge is, we don’t know what we don’t know,” she said. “Moving people to remote work has been very difficult for a lot of the smaller nonprofits who don’t have the technology capacity. (Some are forced to) lay off employees.”
Josh Jasper, director of Resources Unite, said vital revenue streams — such as his nonprofit’s annual fundraiser dinner at the end of April — are cut off entirely due to public health concerns as the coronavirus spreads.
Maintaining Resources Unite’s business model of having one or two years of expenses in savings is increasingly challenging, Jasper said.
“That’s difficult, especially as an organization that does not make money and provides services for free,” he said.
However, organizations like the community foundation and United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States are coordinating efforts to help stretch donor dollars as far as possible while keeping local services afloat.
“We have a sense we’re going to be feeding people for a long time,” Van Milligen said. “What does that look like? What will it cost?”
SURVIVAL PLAN
When it became clear that the pandemic meant Dubuque’s Creative Adventure Lab couldn’t maintain the status quo, leaders began to take stock, according to Jordan DeGree, the organization’s executive director.
They evaluated whether remote work was an option and whether “downtime improvements” could be made during the slowdown. Are disaster relief funds available? Could they switch gears and offer new products and services? Or are any other alternate income streams available?
“It helped reduce our anxiety. It helped all of our employees and staff and board really have a clear plan,” Degree said.
Now, Degree and his team have partnered with organizations like the community foundation to share that coaching so nonprofits and small businesses can create “outbreak survival plans.”
“We understand that this crisis is really going to test the limits of quite a few small organizations or businesses who either are going to have to close to the public or not be able to offer their products and services as usual,” Degree said.
Coordination of efforts and a willingness to help out other organizations will be key going forward, Van Milligen said.
She noted her organization has distributed a dozen $3,000 unrestricted grants to local nonprofits to help them adapt to the new normal. Plus, requests for aid from an emergency fund set up specifically to help with disaster response already has eclipsed the fund’s $580,000 balance.
“We can make a coordinated response to make sure the dollars are getting to the most urgent needs,” Van Milligen said.
HOW TO HELP
Jasper and Van Milligen acknowledge that with so much uncertainty and the staggering increases in unemployment claims filed in Iowa, many would-be donors likely have found themselves stretched fairly thin.
Jasper said his organization traditionally has served low- and moderate-income families. That has changed.
“We’re moving drastically into the middle class,” Jasper said. “We had some folks (seeking food) who were teachers and child care providers and social workers.”
If there is an organization that’s near and dear to your heart, consider a donation, Van Milligen said. But if you would like to make sure your dollars go to the organizations and needs deemed most critical, consider contributing to the foundation’s COVID-19 Disaster Recovery Fund, she said.
“The federal (stimulus/disaster relief) package is still a mystery and will be until the rules are written,” Van Milligen said. “We are trying to get people information on how to access some of that support.”
In a general sense, it’s a time to be a better neighbor, Jasper said. While it isn’t safe to enter people’s homes or have close contact, still make an effort to check in with friends, family and neighbors, particularly if they are struggling.
“Be a better bystander,” he said.