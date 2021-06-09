The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Tuesday’s developments included:
- One additional death was reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday, raising the county’s toll to 210.
- Six additional cases were reported in Dubuque County in 24 hours.
- Two additional cases were reported in Grant County, Wis.
- One additional case each was reported in Delaware County, Iowa, and Crawford County, Wis.
- As of Tuesday, 140,499 residents of the TH’s coverage area had been fully vaccinated. That represents 57.7% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Kennedy Mall. See the full list of upcoming clinics and other locations to receive the free vaccinations at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 1.8%. Rates in other area counties in Iowa were Clayton County, 1.4%; Delaware County, 0.5%; Jackson County, 1.9%; and Jones County, 2.9%.
- The State of Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data Tuesday. The most recent data showed three residents of Dubuque County and one resident of Delaware County were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday. No such residents of Clayton, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized.
- Iowa reported 89 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday, increasing the state’s total to 372,064. The state reported five more related deaths, moving the toll to 6,078.
- As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,416,799 people in Iowa had been fully vaccinated — 56.8% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- The Crawford County Public Health Department has the Pfizer vaccine available today. If interested, call 608-326-0229.
- In Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services reported 168 additional cases Tuesday, raising the state’s total to 611,168 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state also reported 17 more related deaths, raising the toll to 7,178.
- As of Tuesday, 2,659,037 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, 57% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
- Illinois reported 1,385,854 confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, an increase of 365 cases in 24 hours. The state’s related death toll rose by 11 to 22,974.
- As of Tuesday, 5,235,388 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, 51.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.