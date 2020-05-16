HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Hazel Green’s village hall will remain closed until further notice.
The village posted an online announcement Friday saying that the hall would stay shuttered “for the health, safety and well-being of our residents and employees.” That status will be re-evaluated by June 1.
“We feel that the best way to serve you in light of COVID-19 is to closely follow the guidelines set by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.,” the announcement stated. “We encourage everyone to remain safe and follow the guidelines as well.”
Payments can be deposited in the dropbox.