The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Sunday’s developments included:
- Eight more residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
- There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in any of the 10 counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area during the 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m. Sunday.
- As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 5.1%. Rates in other area Iowa counties included Clayton County, 4.5%; Delaware County, 3.9%; Jackson County, 4.1%; and Jones County, 3.2 %.
- Walk-in, no-appointment vaccination clinics will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, both at the Kennedy Mall vaccination site, 555 JFK Road; from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at the Grand River Center vaccination site, 500 Bell St. (drive-thru only in parking garage); and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24, at the mall site.
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data Friday. The data stated that, as of Wednesday, nine Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. Four such residents of Delaware County were hospitalized. Two such residents of Clayton County were hospitalized Wednesday. Two such residents of Jones County were hospitalized. One such resident of Jackson County was hospitalized.
- As of Sunday, 89,698 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county area had been fully vaccinated — 29.7% of the area’s population.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 248 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Sunday, increasing the state’s total to 360,013.
- The state had no additional related deaths as of 5 p.m. Sunday, so the death toll remained 5,881.
- As of Sunday, 882,783 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa, an increase of 11,989 from Saturday.
- Wisconsin reported 518 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, increasing its total to 590,458. The state’s death toll increased by six to 6,709.
- Wisconsin updated its vaccination data Sunday. More than 1.6 million residents have been fully vaccinated, or 27.8% of the population.
- There were 2,666 new COVID-19 cases announced Sunday in Illinois, for a state total of 1,302,241. The state reported 10 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,663.
Illinois also reported more than 3.3 million residents were fully vaccinated — 26.1% of the state’s population.