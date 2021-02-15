More than 4,400 Dubuque County residents had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday, according to new data from the state.
It showed that 4,444 Dubuque County residents had received the required two doses of vaccine to be fully vaccinated. The county's total was the fifth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Johnson, Linn and Scott counties.
Dubuque County's total had increased by three people between Sunday and Monday.
Meanwhile, 7,749 other Dubuque County residents had received their first dose as of Monday -- a total that was 146 more than Sunday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Monday were:
- Clayton County residents: 1,517 who have received one dose (an increase of 27 from Sunday); 750 fully vaccinated (an increase of zero)
- Delaware County residents: 1,114 who have received one dose (increase of 21); 661 fully vaccinated (increase of one)
- Jackson County residents: 1,649 who have received one dose (decrease of 30); 604 fully vaccinated (increase of 57)
- Jones County residents: 1,633 who have received one dose (increase of 12); 731 fully vaccinated (increase of eight)
On Feb. 1, Iowa opened vaccination eligibility to people considered to be in the Phase 1B category. Individuals in Tier 1 take priority, including first responders, PK-12 staff, early childhood education and child care workers. Individuals aged 65 years and older are eligible at any point during Phase 1B.
State public health officials reported today that as of Monday, 123,131 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 241,019 had received one dose so far.