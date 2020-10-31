A joint letter from a pair of medical facilities serving Clayton County warned of rising COVID-19 cases and the potential that increased hospitalizations could soon overwhelm local providers.
MercyOne Elkader Medical Center CEO Brooke Kensinger and Guttenberg Municipal Hospital & Clinics CEO Timothy Ahlers on Friday released a statement noting that the “largest increase in COVID-19 positive cases as well as hospitalizations” had taken place in the last seven days.
“From the start of the pandemic, MercyOne Elkader Medical Center and Guttenberg Municipal Hospital & Clinics have been prepared for higher volumes, but have remained relatively stable,” the letter stated. “That environment changed this week. Now, our hospitals are experiencing the highest level of COVID-19 related hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.”
The letter noted that the hospitals are not yet at capacity and remain prepared to care for those in need, but emphasized that community members must band together to slow the spread of the virus.
The CEOs urged residents to wear face coverings, maintain physical distancing, limit group gatherings and practice good hand hygiene and sanitizing to minimize the spread. They also emphasized the importance of getting a flu shot.