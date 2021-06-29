Only 50 of Iowa’s 409 nursing homes are reporting that three-quarters or more of their workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19, newly disclosed records show.
That means 88% of Iowa’s nursing homes have yet to meet the industry’s stated standard of having at least three-fourths of their workforce vaccinated against the virus.
Earlier this month, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services began publishing COVID-19 vaccination data from individual nursing homes on its COVID-19 Nursing Home Data website.
Since May 21, nursing homes throughout the country have been required by CMS to submit vaccination data for both staff and residents. When data from only those homes that have been complied is considered and compared to data from all 50 states, Iowa has the 21st highest rate of staff vaccinations, at 59%.
According to the latest data from CMS, two facilities in the Telegraph Herald’s circulation area have met the standard: Maquoketa Care Center, Maquoketa, at 84.85% and MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care, Dyersville, at 79.81%.
The states with the highest reported rate of overall staff vaccination are Hawaii, Vermont, Arkansas and California, with rates ranging from 75% to 82%. The states with the lowest reported rates are Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Florida, with rates ranging from 43% to 41%.
Although Iowa’s state public health officials have said they’ve never collected data on the staff vaccination rates in privately run nursing homes, the federal government is now collecting that information and is reporting it to the public.
According to the latest CMS data, only the same four states with the highest rates, along with Puerto Rico, have reached the industry’s goal of having 75% of their nursing home workforce vaccinated.
CMS has said it is now enforcing the vaccination reporting requirement, and will be imposing fines against homes that fail to comply.