Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- The State of Iowa’s dashboard, coronavirus.iowa.gov, is now being updated in real time. The Telegraph Herald will post updates online based on the figures at 11 a.m. and compile figures for online and our print edition based on the 5 p.m. numbers each day.
- Twelve additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County as of 5 p.m., compared with Monday evening. The county’s
- total now stands at 288.
One additional related death was reported, so the county’s total rises to 11. A total of 135 people confirmed to have the coronavirus have recovered, and 3,849 COVID-19 tests have been completed.
- No additional cases have been reported by the state regarding the outbreak at Dubuque Specialty Care as of 5 p.m. The state’s current total for the facility actually continues to lag behind the 49 cases that officials with the nursing home’s parent company
- reported to the Telegraph Herald on Monday.
- Clayton County had one additional confirmed case and is now at 30 confirmed cases. Jones, Jackson and Delaware counties had no additional cases.
- In Iowa, there were 394 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday. The state total now is 15,349. Seventeen more
- related deaths were reported. The toll now stands at 372.
- In Wisconsin, there were 198 new cases reported, pushing the total to 12,885. Eight new deaths were reported, so that total stands at 467 statewide.
- Grant County reported three new cases, bringing its total to 78.
- In Illinois, the state reported an additional 1,545 cases, along with 145 more related deaths. The state totals now stand at 98,030 cases and 4,379 deaths. The new positive cases include two more in Jo Daviess County, bringing the total to 22.