Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- An additional 121 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. That was the second-highest total for a 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m., which is when the TH has been tracking the cases for months. The record of
- 128 cases came in the period ending at 5 p.m. Sept. 24.
- Those new cases came from 226 tests, so the county’s positivity rate during that 24-hour span was 53.5%. The county’s to-date positivity rate moved up to 14.4%.
- One additional COVID-19-related death was reported for the county in the 24-hour period.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,737 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Saturday, an increase of 61 over one day earlier.
- With 1,012 new confirmed cases and 2,798 new tests, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Saturday was 36.2%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to far exceed the state’s reported rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received. This practice dramatically drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed. The state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 15.4% as of 5 p.m. Saturday — even though the county has not had a single day with a positivity rate of less than 20% since late September.
- Delaware County reported 24 new cases in the 24-hour period. As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the state reported the county’s 14-day positivity rate as 23.3% — the second-highest in the state. But based on the state’s totals, the county has had 202 new cases and 385 new tests during that time. That is a positivity rate of 52.5%.
- Among other local counties, the state reported Jackson County’s 14-day rate as 17%, Clayton County’s as 13.7% and Jones County’s as 9.8%. Using state totals, however, the TH calculated Jackson County’s 14-day rate as 31.4%, Clayton County’s as 31.8% and Jones County’s as 18.9%.
- Iowa continues to report outbreaks in five area long-term-care centers. In Dubuque County, Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque still had 36 confirmed cases, with one recovered. Also unchanged was MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care, with 35 cases and 21 recovered; and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque, 19 cases and 17 recovered. In Delaware County, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester had one more case, moving it to 80, with 57 recovered, while Edgewood Convalescent Home remained at four cases, with two recovered.
- On Saturday, the state did not release updated hospitalization data. On Friday, the state said that as of Thursday there were 33 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized —
- tying the county’s record and the third-highest total in the state. At that time, there were eight such Delaware County residents, three Jones County residents, three for Jackson County and one from Clayton County.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 1,703 cases during the 24-hour span, reaching 114,629 as of 5 p.m. Saturday. The related death toll increased by 10, rising to 1,631.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 22 new cases Saturday. Iowa County had 16 cases and Lafayette County had 11. Crawford County did not release updated data as of Saturday night.
- Statewide, there were 4,062 new cases, pushing the total to 194,540. There were 25 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 1,770.
- In Illinois, the state reported that Jo Daviess County had nine more cases Saturday. The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced that 51 counties, including Jo Daviess County, are at a “warning level” for COVID-19 because of increases in at least two risk factors.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 6,161 new cases, along with 63 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 370,194 cases and 9,481 deaths.