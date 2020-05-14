One day after a surge in new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County, a more-typical increase was reported today.
But the size of the county's lone outbreak at a long-term-care facility has grown, according to the state.
Three new cases countywide were announced today, as compared to the 32 reported Wednesday. Dubuque County's total now stands at 238 cases.
An additional death related to COVID-19 also was reported, pushing the county's tally to 10.
The state's tracking website today also shows that the outbreak at Dubuque Specialty Care has grown to 26 COVID-19 cases. That facility's total had been at 18 since May 7.
It is unclear when those new cases were confirmed, given that the increase today outpaces the amount of new cases reported countywide.
The Dubuque facility remains the only long-term-care center in Dubuque County with an outbreak, which is defined as at least three cases of COVID-19. No such outbreaks have been reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
In Dubuque County, 3,385 COVID-19 tests have been completed. Seventy-eight people diagnosed with the coronavirus have recovered.
Elsewhere, one additional case each was reported today in Delaware and Jones counties. Their totals now stand at 11 and 35 cases, respectively.
No new cases were reported in Clayton County, which has had 28, or Jackson County, seven.
No additional related deaths were reported in any of those four counties. Clayton County has had three to this point, while Delaware, Jackson and Jones have had none.
Statewide, 386 additional confirmed cases were reported today, pushing Iowa's total to 13,675.
Twelve more related deaths were reported. The toll now stands at 318 in the state.