Five additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's total moved to 13,404.
No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported, so the county's toll remained at 209, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Three additional cases were reported in Clayton County as of 11 a.m. today. The county's total rose to 1,700.
Two additional cases were reported in Delaware County, raising the county's total to 2,104.
One additional case was reported in Jones County. The county's total moved to 2,994.
The State of Iowa did not report any additional cases in Jackson County between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today. The county's total remained at 2,231.
There were no additional related deaths reported in Jones, Clayton, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today. The counties’ death tolls remained at 57, 56, 42, and 41, respectively.
Statewide, the number of people with COVID-19 to date rose to 370,330 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 176 during the 24-hour span.
Ten additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported during that time, raising the death toll to 6,035.