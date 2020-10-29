In Iowa, 2,468 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today. Its total stood at 121,994.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 11 to 1,691.
In Wisconsin, there were 4,870 new cases today, pushing the total to 214,996.
There were 51 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 1,948.
In Illinois, 6,363 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 56 additional deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 395,458 cases and 9,675 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)