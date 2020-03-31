The Archdiocese of Dubuque today announced the cancellation of Holy Week and Easter services due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The move comes in response to President Donald Trump extending social-distancing guidelines through the end of April, according to an announcement from Archbishop Michael Jackels. The Diocese of Rockford announced last week that Masses also would be canceled through Easter Sunday.
Jackels states that the archdiocese will continue to not hold Masses and that all Catholics in the archdiocese "are dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass."
The archdiocese will continue to livestream Mass each Sunday and leading the Rosary each Thursday at DBQArch.org. The Rosary will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 26 and April 2, and the next Mass is set for 9 a.m. Sunday, March 29. Times have not been established for Holy Week Masses.
Funeral, weddings and baptisms still can be held, but only with immediate family and fewer than 10 people present.
"All of the above-listed provisions are done out of devotion to the common good, and to give good example, contributing to the solution, not to the problem," Jackels wrote in the statement.
He advises Catholics to pray to God for "speedy deliverance from the evil of the coronavirus" and "do penance."
"And give alms, all of us, especially those who have the means, contributing to our parishes and to Catholic Charities, in their attempts to help people who are out of work, or who can’t afford rent, food, medicine and other essentials," he wrote.