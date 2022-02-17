Iowa health officials on Wednesday decommissioned a pair of websites devoted to COVID-19 data, and the figures now presented on the state’s public health website lack several indicators used by health professionals to track the local spread of the disease.
The websites coronavirus.iowa.gov and vaccinateiowa.gov were taken offline with the expiration of Iowa’s public health disaster emergency proclamation. The state directed visitors to the Iowa Department of Public Health website as a source for COVID-19 data.
The state also announced that the change in websites coincides with Iowa no longer reporting negative COVID-19 test results. State health officials said in a press release that the reporting of negative test results has become less meaningful “with the influx of rapid in-home tests and the frequency of testing currently occurring.” The vast majority of in-home test results are not reported to the state and, thus, not reflected in its data.
The state also will no longer report outbreaks of three or more infections at the state’s long-term-care facilities. The state instead will use federal information to track cases at such facilities. The state said it will update its COVID-19 data weekly at 11:59 p.m. each Tuesday.
Local public health officials plan to maintain their weekly public COVID-19 reporting, even without negative cases and nursing-home data available from the state.
“Our plan is to keep reporting vaccination rates and positive cases,” said City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan. “We will continue to report the information that is available. We will continue to let the public know what they need to know.”
The new state dashboard highlights the number of positive tests during a seven-day span for each county. The state also provides information on the public health website on the total number of individuals in each county who have tested positive since the pandemic began.
“The public health website still has tons of good information for businesses and individuals to make decisions on (COVID-19) mitigation,” said Dubuque County Health Department interim Director Samantha Kloft.
In their weekly updates, Dubuque County officials will report the number of positive tests in the past seven days to maintain consistency with statewide reporting.
The state reported 211 positive results from tests taken since Feb. 9 by Dubuque County residents. That figure does not differentiate between individuals with one or multiple positive tests during the seven-day span and is not comparable with the state’s previously reported numbers of new positive individuals per week in Iowa counties. By that latter metric, an additional 233 Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the seven-day period that ended Wednesday.
Seven-day positivity rates declined in Dubuque County, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dubuque County had a positivity rate of 13.6% as of Feb. 12, a 2-percentage-point decline over the previous seven-day period.
“We’re pleased the seven-day case rate is going down,” Corrigan said.
She noted that the drop echoes a decline in local hospitalizations and state-reported deaths. MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center had four people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, with another three patients reported at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
The state reported two additional COVID-19 deaths in Dubuque County during the week ending Wednesday.
“We do have to be cautious with hospitalizations and deaths because those tend to be lagging indicators,” Corrigan said.
She said that while selected Dubuque County indicators have improved, residents should remain on guard against COVID-19.
“We’ve been through several peaks and valleys during the pandemic,” she said. “During those valleys, we have tried to go back to normal only to see a spike or another new variant, so we’re not letting our guard down.”