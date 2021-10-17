The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
- Sixty-one additional cases of COVID-19 in Grant County, Wis., were confirmed from Wednesday to Saturday. Elsewhere in southwest Wisconsin, Iowa County had 29 new cases in that time; Crawford County, 28; and Lafayette County, 16. Jo Daviess County, Ill, had five new cases.
- No additional related deaths were reported in any of those five counties during that time.
- No new information was available for the state of Iowa or its counties because the state continues to only release data reported by the TH on Wednesdays.
- As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in nine local counties, while Jo Daviess County, remained at “substantial,” the second-highest rating.
- As of Saturday, 165,103 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 67.9% of the population that is at least 12 years old.
- For current information on Dubuque County vaccination opportunities, visit www.dubuquecounty.org/sleevesup.
- The most-recent Iowa county-level hospitalization data released Thursday showed that, as of Wednesday, 23 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, up five from one week earlier. Three Clayton County residents were hospitalized, an increase of two, as were three Jones County residents, an increase of one. One Delaware County resident was hospitalized, a decrease of nine, and one Jackson County resident was hospitalized, a decrease of three.
- As of Wednesday, 469,519 Iowa residents have had COVID-19, an increase of 8,167 from a week earlier. Ninety-four more related deaths were reported, increasing the total to 6,748. The state only updates these figures once per week.
- As of Friday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 37 active cases among students, a decrease of 17 since Wednesday, and eight among staff, a decrease of four. Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 13 active cases among students systemwide, a decrease of six, and five or fewer staff cases, unchanged since Wednesday. Western Dubuque Community School District reported that as of Thursday, there were 93 student cases, up four from Wednesday, and 10 staff cases, an increase of five.
- The CDC reported that as of Saturday, 1,729,697 Iowans were fully vaccinated, 64.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 5,061 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 764,339. The state’s related deaths increased by 22 to 8,239.
- As of Saturday, 3,350,631 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 67% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 4,894 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 1,665,777. Illinois’ related deaths rose by 80 to 25,407.
- As of Saturday, 6,872,865 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 63.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.