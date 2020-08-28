Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- In Iowa, health officials confirmed 1,552 new COVID-19 cases from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday, a new daily high. The additional cases increased the statewide total to 59,786.
- Thirty-two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County during that 24-hour period. The county’s total stood at 1,964 as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
- There were no additional related deaths reported in the county during that period, so the toll remains at 36. Seven people in Dubuque County confirmed to have the coronavirus were hospitalized as of Wednesday, according to state data Thursday.
- With 32 new cases and 253 new tests reported, the county’s 24-hour positivity rate was 12.6%. During the 14-day period that ended at 5 p.m. Thursday, there were 230 new confirmed cases and 2,278 new tests, equating to a positivity rate of 10.1%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. The state on Thursday calculated Dubuque County’s
- 14-day positivity rate through Wednesday at 7.2%.
- Twenty-three more people with COVID-19 in the county were classified as recovered as of 5 p.m. Thursday. By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 471 “active” cases at that time, nine more than 24 hours earlier.
- Jackson County reported 10 new cases in the 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m. Thursday. Jones County reported five additional cases during that time, and Clayton and Delaware counties each added four more new cases. Each of the four counties has one person listed as hospitalized.
- Statewide, 14 more related deaths were recorded, so that toll rose to 1,083.
- In Wisconsin, Grant and Iowa counties each added a case to their totals Thursday. Lafayette and Crawford counties remained unchanged.
- Statewide, 878 new cases were reported Thursday, pushing the total to 73,138. Eleven additional related deaths were recorded, so the state count moved to 1,111.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported no new cases Thursday.
- Statewide, there were 1,707 new cases and 24 additional related deaths Thursday. That pushed the state’s totals to 227,334 cases, including 7,977 deaths.