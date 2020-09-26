Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- A total of 63 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were reported between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday pushing the county’s total to 3,149.
- There were no additional related deaths in Dubuque County during the 24-hour span.
- There were 279 new tests reported during that time period, so the county’s positivity rate during that span was 22.6%. The county’s to-date positivity rate climbed to 10.8% as of 5 p.m.
- With 824 new confirmed cases and 2,913 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Friday climbed to 28.3%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to far exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to Iowa’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate, even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Friday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 16.7%.
- Similar gulfs were seen in the other Iowa counties. According to TH calculations, Delaware County had 123 new cases and 414 new tests during the 14-day period that ended at 5 p.m. Friday, equating to a positivity rate of 29.7%. That state-reported rate was 16.3%.
- Jackson County had 80 new cases and 395 new tests for a rate of 20.3%. The state-reported rate was 14.1%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,131 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Friday, an increase of 31 from the previous day.
- The state did not provide updated hospitalization data on Thursday or Friday.
- The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported an outbreak at another long-term-care facility in Dubuque County. Ten confirmed cases are being reported at MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care. The state previously reported an outbreak at Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque, which has had 12 cases and three recovered. Good Neighbor Home in Manchester also has an ongoing outbreak, which now has 18 cases and two recovered.
- Delaware County reported 15 more cases in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Friday. Jackson County’s tally rose by 10, Jones County’s by four and Clayton County’s by five.
- Statewide, Iowa’s case total increased by 1,099 during the 24-hour span to reach 83,588. Five more related deaths were reported, so that tally climbed to 1,307.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County’s total climbed by another 27 cases. Lafayette County went up five; Crawford County, four; and Iowa County, three.
- Statewide, Wisconsin added 2,504 new cases Friday, pushing the total to 110,828. There were nine additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,274.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported two more cases Friday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 2,514 new confirmed cases Friday, along with 25 related deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 283,885 cases and 8,563 deaths.