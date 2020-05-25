Six additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 10 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 324 at that time.
No additional related deaths were reported, so the county death toll remains at 16. A total of 147 people in the county diagnosed with the coronavirus have recovered as of 11 a.m., while 10 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Saturday, according to the latest figures available.
One additional new case each had been reported in Delaware and Jackson counties as of 11 a.m. Delaware County's total now stands at 15, and Jackson County, 12.
With no new cases, Clayton County remains at 30 and Jones County at 36.
Statewide, 348 additional confirmed cases were reported from 10 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today, boosting the state's total to 17,561.
Ten more deaths were reported in that time period, pushing the total to 459 as of 11 a.m.