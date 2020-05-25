SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.
Coronavirus map - Iowa 5-25-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa as of 11 a.m. Monday, May 25.

 Telegraph Herald graphic

Six additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 10 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today.

The county's total stood at 324 at that time. 

No additional related deaths were reported, so the county death toll remains at 16. A total of 147 people in the county diagnosed with the coronavirus have recovered as of 11 a.m., while 10 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Saturday, according to the latest figures available.

One additional new case each had been reported in Delaware and Jackson counties as of 11 a.m. Delaware County's total now stands at 15, and Jackson County, 12. 

With no new cases, Clayton County remains at 30 and Jones County at 36. 

Statewide, 348 additional confirmed cases were reported from 10 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today, boosting the state's total to 17,561.

Ten more deaths were reported in that time period, pushing the total to 459 as of 11 a.m.

