More than 24,000 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Tuesday shows that 24,285 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 2,806 from Monday. The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, 35,199 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 2,738.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Tuesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 5,279 who have received at least one dose (increase of 10 from Monday); 3,362 fully vaccinated (increase of 32)
- Delaware County residents: 4,637 who have received at least one dose (increase of 31); 2,878 fully vaccinated (increase of 16)
- Jackson County residents: 5,534 who have received at least one dose (increase of 34); 4,088 fully vaccinated (increase of 20)
- Jones County residents: 5,717 who have received at least one dose (increase of 13); 3,694 fully vaccinated (increase of 23)
State public health officials reported today that as of Tuesday, 590,104 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 937,288 had received at least one dose so far.