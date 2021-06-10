The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Wednesday’s developments included:
- One additional related death each was reported in Dubuque and Delaware counties between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday. Their respective totals increased to 211 and 42.
- One additional case was reported in Dubuque County in 24 hours.
- A decrease of one case was reported in Lafayette County, Wis.
- As of Wednesday, 140,765 residents of the TH’s coverage area had been fully vaccinated. That represents 57.8% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Kennedy Mall. See the full list of upcoming clinics and other locations to receive the free vaccinations at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- Regional Medical Center in Manchester has vaccine appointments available for Tuesday, June 15. To sign up, visit regmedctr.org/covid-pfizer.
- The State of Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data Wednesday. The most recent data showed five residents of Dubuque County and one resident of Delaware County were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday. No such residents of Clayton, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized.
- Iowa reported 95 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday, increasing the state’s total to 372,248. The state reported six more related deaths, moving the toll to 6,084.
- As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,421,680 people in Iowa had been fully vaccinated — 57% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- In Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services reported 106 additional cases Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 611,274 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state also reported 11 more related deaths, raising the toll to 7,189.
- As of Wednesday, 2,667,616 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, 57.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
- Illinois reported 1,386,262 confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, an increase of 408 cases in 24 hours. The state’s related death toll rose by 23 to 22,997.
As of Wednesday, 5,261,079 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, 51.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.